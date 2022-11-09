Soweto street style brand aims for the world

I still remember when Thesis Lifestyle launched at Mofolo Village in 2007. I was still staying with my grandmother in Mofolo North and had just started high school.

My friend, who liked pantsula, wanted to get the bucket to match her style. She was obsessed with the brand and saved her lunch money to get her hands on the infamous Soweto hat. Almost everyone in Soweto was wearing the brand, they were happy to have something that resonated with them. Some of the T-shirts were dedicated to different neighbourhoods in Soweto. For example, there was the Phiri, Mapetla Zola T-shirt, and the one written “I love (heart) Soweto”.

Fifteen years later, it’s beautiful to witness how far they’ve come. For those who don’t know, Thesis Lifestyle is a street-style brand owned by Wandile Zondo and Galebowe Mahlatsi. How it all started It started when Zondo’s dream to become a computer engineer was crushed due to a lack of funds. He then got an entry-level position at Edgars. Since he and his friends were into music and street culture, they started collecting second-hand clothes and repurposing them to sell as street style.

Seeing the demand from people who were fond of their style, in 2005, they decided to turn their hustle into a brand and called it Thesis Lifestyle. “One day, we were chilling at the taxi rank, and this guy said he had to go and submit his thesis at Wits. He explained to us what a thesis is – this idea that it captures the thoughts of the author authoritatively – and that’s when we decided to call our brand Thesis.” In 2007, they opened their first store at Mofolo North.

Where are they now? Thesis is one of the most loved street-style brands in South Africa. It employs 10 full-time staff and contracts several small suppliers – including fashion designers, photographers and a graphic designer. It expanded with two more outlets in Orlando and Protea Glen, as well as an online store.

Besides selling clothes, the brand promotes positive lifestyle in communities by hosting cycling and running campaigns, promotes food gardens, and invests in initiatives such as running and music events. What’s next? After rolling out successful ad campaigns with Hollard’s innovative Big Ads for Small Business in 2021, Zondo says they are ready to put the brand on the international market.