SPOTTED: Meghan Markle wears late Princess Diana’s tennis bracelet during much anticipated Oprah interview

All eyes have been on Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex as keen royal watchers ready themselves for the viewing of what’s anticipated to be an explosive interview with the queen of talk show, Oprah Winfrey.

In a teaser trailer to the interview we see pregnant Meghan wearing a black full-length wrap dress by Giorgio Armani featuring floral embroidery over one shoulder.

The mother of one, who’s due to welcome baby number two later this year, cradles her growing baby bump which she shows off with the belt of the dress tied above her stomach.

She kept the accessories to her outfit fairly simple, but with one being a very special and sentimental piece.

On her left wrist, she wears three bracelets. One being the diamond tennis bracelet which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.