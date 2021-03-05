SPOTTED: Meghan Markle wears late Princess Diana’s tennis bracelet during much anticipated Oprah interview
All eyes have been on Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex as keen royal watchers ready themselves for the viewing of what’s anticipated to be an explosive interview with the queen of talk show, Oprah Winfrey.
In a teaser trailer to the interview we see pregnant Meghan wearing a black full-length wrap dress by Giorgio Armani featuring floral embroidery over one shoulder.
The mother of one, who’s due to welcome baby number two later this year, cradles her growing baby bump which she shows off with the belt of the dress tied above her stomach.
She kept the accessories to her outfit fairly simple, but with one being a very special and sentimental piece.
On her left wrist, she wears three bracelets. One being the diamond tennis bracelet which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
The dazzling Cartier bracelet is from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection and retails at £17,700 (about R376 553).
It’s only fitting that Markle would pay tribute to Diana during the interview since the media have drawn comparison between the trials and tribulations of Diana’s life to that of the struggles Meghan is suffering as a member of the royal family.
Along with the tennis bracelet, she wears a gold Cartier Love Bracelet, which is believed to be a gift from Prince Harry during the early days of their romance.
The third is a dainty gold chain bracelet.