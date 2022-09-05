Stella McCartney backs £164m eco-fund to help production of sustainable fashion

Stella McCartney is backing a £164 million (R3.2 billion) eco-fund to help the production of sustainable fashion. The 50-year-old designer and environmental activist partnered with venture capital firm Collaborative Fund to launch the new Collab SOS, which will “invest in sustainable solutions and founders for better business and a cleaner future.”

It is part of committed vegetarian McCartney’s hope that she can help reduce the impact the fashion industry has on the planet. Watch video: She said on social media to mark the launch: “I am so proud to announce the launch of SOS Fund in partnership with @CollabFund.

“This incredible new $200M fund invests in sustainable solutions and founders for better business, a cleaner future, and a brighter, more hopeful world to live in. “I have been part of SOS since day one and we have already invested in pioneering and innovating companies, including @BoltThreads – who create the @Mylo_Unleather used in my #Frayme Mylo™️, the world’s first-ever mycelium luxury bag. Join us: sos.fund.” The fund will invest in companies working to develop more sustainable materials, ingredients, energy and supply chains.

Stella McCartney. Investments include mushroom-based leather alternative manufacturer, Bolt Threads, and AligKnit, a company making yarn from kelp. The move comes amid growing investment interest in materials and technologies that could reduce the fashion industry’s environmental impact. It follows McCartney collaborating with Adidas on a collection of maternity sports clothes designed to adapt to women's bodies “through each stage of motherhood”.

