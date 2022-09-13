Style basics: White-framed sunglasses are a must-have this spring

When it comes to fashion nothing says spring is here quite like floral prints, bold colours and crisp whites. While the days are not quite hot enough for those flowing frilly floral dresses or bottom-hugging cheeky shorts, it sure is time to pull out those funky sunnies.

It’s not to say that we haven't been rocking cool shades during winter when the sun came out to play, but it’s just not the same as sporting fab sunglasses in summer. While the classic black frames and aviators will never date and are must-haves in any sunglasses collection, white-frame sunglasses have become essential. They might not be the most popular choice but they undoubtedly attract attention.

And the great thing about these trendy frames is that they come in all shapes. White sunglasses will grab anyone’s attention. Picture: Pixabay Whether you prefer something smaller to start with or bold enough to go big or go home, as they say, if you haven’t gone white before now is the time. A white frame is about as bright as any neon colour so they are not for the person who prefers to blend into the background.

Here are five pairs of white-framed sunglasses we are loving right now. One for every mood. One for any occasion. The cat-eye If you don’t own a pair of cat-eye shaped sunglasses yet, then you’re not serious about sunglasses. Whether you have a pair or not, you have to add a white pair. White cat-eyes will give your look an instant 50s Hollywood glam update.

Cat-eye shape.Picture: Pexels/Muhammadtaha Ibrahim Bling bling darling Who doesn’t love a bit of bling? The iconic gold Versace Madusa surrounded by glittering diamantes on the thick white frame is the perfect touch of bling. White frame Versaces All rounder

Round shaped frames will always give us Jackie O vibes - a playful yet classy look that can take you from lunch to the beach. Round shapes.Picture: Pexels/El Gringo Photo Rose-tinted world Nothing makes life look better than rose-tinted shades. Pink tinted lenses set in thick white frames are the perfect combination.