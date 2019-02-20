View this post on Instagram
MAGAZINE COVERS, SHE’S THE ISSUE | Thank you so much to @thethronesa team, and more so the woman behind it @caron_williams . Thank you so much for capturing me so beautifuly @72_Photography. Thank you for having such a collaborative spirit and having fun with my face 💕 @MakoleMadeBeauty I always new I was going to be on a cover, but I had always prayed my first be on a black and woman owned publication. This is the best birthday gift and I’m so fulfilled that this is the tone I’m setting for my 2019. thanks for being a part of that @thethronesa. 🥂
A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane) on
View this post on Instagram
A REAL ONE |. 👗: @popofcolor_by_lia
A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane) on
View this post on Instagram
WOMAN CRUSH |. always mine before I am anyone else’s. #ElleBossAwards
A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane) on
View this post on Instagram
LOVE | . in the flesh. A name not only given to me by my parents, but spoken into me and my life. Indeed I am love. I am its highs, I am its warmth, i am its peace, i am its unwavering strength .. I am ever flowing of it, that mine need not be acquired but just embraced. LERATO.
A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane) on
View this post on Instagram
DENIM LIKE I DENIM. | ph x @worthathovsandwords. #countryroadstyle
A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane) on