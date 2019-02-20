Women Crush Wednesday may be a thing of the past but hey, we can’t get enough of Lerato Kgamanyane and how stylish she is. 

Kgamanyane is a lifestyle blogger, digital entrepreneur and according to us, a fashionista of note. 

In 2017, she was one of the Cosmopolitan Instagram Awards finalists and has been featured in several gloss magazines as one of the best-dressed bloggers. 


To celebrate this stylish wanderer, we take a look at some of the hottest looks Kgamanyane has served on Instagram.

A REAL ONE |. 👗: @popofcolor_by_lia

SUITED | ph x @themba_mbuyisa

DENIM LIKE I DENIM. | ph x @worthathovsandwords. #countryroadstyle

To see more of Kgamanyane's hottest looks, check out her blog  hellenrose.co.za. 