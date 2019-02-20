Women Crush Wednesday may be a thing of the past but hey, we can’t get enough of Lerato Kgamanyane and how stylish she is.



Kgamanyane is a lifestyle blogger, digital entrepreneur and according to us, a fashionista of note.





In 2017, she was one of the Cosmopolitan Instagram Awards finalists and has been featured in several gloss magazines as one of the best-dressed bloggers.









To celebrate this stylish wanderer, we take a look at some of the hottest looks Kgamanyane has served on Instagram.

























To see more of Kgamanyane's hottest looks, check out her blog hellenrose.co.za.



