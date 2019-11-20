Minnie Dlamini at the 2019 Sun Met. Picture: :Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Sun International has joined forces with some of the biggest names in music, fashion, and entertainment to ensure a perfect 2020 vision for the Sun Met - Africa’s Richest Race Day. 

Anthony Leeming, Sun International chief executive officer said: "We want to pay homage to the visionaries in 2020 by affording a platform at the Sun Met where creatives of all kinds can showcase their ideas through fashion, music, and horse racing – where imagination comes to life in all aspects."

“Africa Is Not A Jungle”, featuring host and creator Black Coffee, will provide the perfect soundtrack to the Sun Met 2020 experience. Joining him on-stage will be DJ Euphonik, and this year’s DJ Awards Electronic Music Awards - Ibiza 2019: Best Afro House DJ, Da Capo.

Bonang Matheba will bring the glamour to Sun Met with the House of BNG MCC as the official celebration partner. Reigning alongside her will be Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who will bring her redefinition of beauty as she ushers in a new era of diversity at an international level.

Sun International is also proud to announce a collaboration with the king of creativity, Trevor Stuurman. Stuurman will bring his unique interpretation of African design, culture, and visual aesthetic. 

Having travelled to many countries in and around Africa, he aims to capture and encapsulate “Your Africa” in a visually immersive storytelling format. These stories will be shared with the world to experience on social media and will inspire the viewer to share their story at Africa’s Richest Race Day.

Masa Mara, Imprint ZA and Palesa Mokubung will join the fashion narrative.

Courtnaé Paul who rose to fame as a dancer, choreographer, and a master on the decks will cook up a killer set that speaks to the visionaries of this age, as well as SAMA award winning artist Holly Rey. Basel Grey joins this star-studded host of visionaries after creating the Sun Met 2020 soundtrack “Do You”.

The Sun Met takes place at Kenilworth Racecourse on February 1, 2020. More information can be found at www.sunmet.co.za