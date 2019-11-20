Minnie Dlamini at the 2019 Sun Met. Picture: :Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Sun International has joined forces with some of the biggest names in music, fashion, and entertainment to ensure a perfect 2020 vision for the Sun Met - Africa’s Richest Race Day. Anthony Leeming, Sun International chief executive officer said: "We want to pay homage to the visionaries in 2020 by affording a platform at the Sun Met where creatives of all kinds can showcase their ideas through fashion, music, and horse racing – where imagination comes to life in all aspects."

“Africa Is Not A Jungle”, featuring host and creator Black Coffee, will provide the perfect soundtrack to the Sun Met 2020 experience. Joining him on-stage will be DJ Euphonik, and this year’s DJ Awards Electronic Music Awards - Ibiza 2019: Best Afro House DJ, Da Capo.

Bonang Matheba will bring the glamour to Sun Met with the House of BNG MCC as the official celebration partner. Reigning alongside her will be Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who will bring her redefinition of beauty as she ushers in a new era of diversity at an international level.

Sun International is also proud to announce a collaboration with the king of creativity, Trevor Stuurman. Stuurman will bring his unique interpretation of African design, culture, and visual aesthetic.