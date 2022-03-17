SuperMash drops kids sneakers with Bathu

Nine-year-old Prince Mashawana, better known as SuperMash, has joined forces with South African footwear giant Bathu to release a kids' sneaker range. Prince says that when SuperMash puts on his Bathu x SuperMash sneakers, his superpowers activate.

“You can be your hero. Just wear your Bathu x SuperMash sneakers and you can change the world,” says SuperMash. Bathu x SuperMash sneakers come in two colourways – one for boy superheroes and one for girl superheroes. Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu said: “We have always been in the kiddies market, but we have always wanted to create something exciting for the little ones. Starting this journey with such an incredible kid like SuperMash is exciting. The shoe has an incredible story behind it.”

SuperMash is Africa's first black child superhero and children’s books author. He is also the youngest person in the world to do a Tedx Talk. He’s also a motivational speaker who advocates for children’s rights worldwide. Some of the topics he tackles include bullying, domestic violence and substance abuse. SuperMash is set to release his business book, “Diary of a Superhero: Kid CEO”.

He says the book aims to encourage kids and teenagers to start their first business while still at school. “Entrepreneurship can change the world,” said the youngster. Bathu x SuperMash sneakers are available online.