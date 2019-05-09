Rihanna at Met Gala 2015. Picture: File image.

On Monday, May 6, the world experienced another episode of Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.



Every year, the theme changes for this fashion exhibition which is for the good and this year’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” saw international stars bring their A+ fashion game to the pink carpet but what about the previous years?





We’re not over the Met Gala and we're bringing back some of the most iconic looks from five years ago.





Well, while we have the Olsen twins who never respect the theme and are always under-dressed (sigh, don’t even know why they still invite them because they put zero effort) we still have the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Zoe Saldana, Cardi B and Zendaya Coleman who never miss the memo.





It’s unfortunate that Bad Gal Riri couldn’t attend this year’s Met Gala but we totally understand, she could’ve been suffering from back pains since she’s been carrying it for years.





2015





Under the theme “China: Through the Looking Glass” Rihanna stole the show in a yellow pizza dress by Guo Pei. The train dress which looked heavy was handmade and it took two years to make it but from the way Riri rocked it, it was all worth it.





Rihanna in Guo Pei. Picture: File image.





2016





American actress and dancer Zoe Saldana flocked into the red carpet in a Dolce& Gabbana number. Themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” Saldana sure did leave a remarkable statement with the dramatic feathered gown.





Zoe Saldana in Dolce & Gabbana number. Picture: Instagram.





2017





It’s safe to say Zendaya Coleman is the princess of the red carpet, she has proven to be worthy. Under the theme “Rei Kawakubo,” the singer and actress was the eye-candy in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fall 2015 Couture parrot print gown. She could’ve worn an avant-garde but her big dramatic Afro also fitted the look.





Zendaya Coleman in Dolce & Gabbana. Picture: File image.





2018





At her very first Met Gala, Cardi B proved to be worthy of being one of the best dressed when she arrived in a Jeremy Scott couture. With her baby bump protruding, the Bronx rapper lived up to the theme of "Catholic Imagination” and came dripping in pearls from head to toe.





Cardi B in Jeremy Scott couture. Picture: Instagram.





2019





After missing last year’s show, Lady Gaga made a huge comeback, not just as the host but a pink-carpet head turner. The American singer won the show when she walked the carpet in not one but four different looks designed by Brandon Maxwell.





Upon arrival, she was wearing a puffed-out fuchsia dress which was unzipped to reveal a black strapless gown, that too was taken off to showcase a fitted fuchsia dress accessorized with an oversized cellphone and shortly thereafter, it was taken off to reveal a crystal bra, sparkly fishnet tights, and extraordinary high-heeled platform boots.





Lady Gaga in a a puffed-out fuchsia dress by Brandon Maxwell. Picture: Instagram.

The Met Gala was established in 1948 as a way to raise money for the newly-founded Costume Institute.



