Teen Vogue editor resigns after her racist tweets resurface

The internet never forgets. You can delete things, but someone out there might reveal them years later. Alexi McCammond, the editor of Teen Vogue, resigned after racist tweets from 10 years ago resurfaced. This was after Conde Nast said it employed her to take over the teen magazine. When she was still a student at the University of Chicago, McCammond posted a series of offensive tweets about Asians.

Some of the tweets were about how she was Googling to find out how to avoid waking up with “Asian eyes”.

In another, she complained about a “stupid Asian” teaching assistant who had only given her a 2 out of 10 on a chemistry quiz, and being beaten out by an Asian student.

In 2019, she deleted the tweets and apologised.

“My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about - issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world - and so Conde Nast and I have decided to part ways,” McCammond said on Thursday.

Conde Nast said they were fully aware of McCammond’s past tweets and were satisfied with her apology.

Conde Nast chief people officer Stan Duncan said: “Given her previous acknowledgement of these posts and her sincere apologies, in addition to her remarkable work in journalism elevating the voices of marginalised communities, we were looking forward to welcoming her into our community.

“In addition, we were hopeful that Alexi would become part of our team to provide perspective and insight that is under represented throughout media.”

McCammond has also deactivated her Instagram account.