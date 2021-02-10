The Birkinstock is ’most exclusive sandal ever made’ and created from destroyed Hermès Birkin bags

IT’S the unofficial collaboration we never thought we needed until now. Introducing the Birkinstock – a sandal made from authentic destroyed Hermès Birkin bags with an official Birkenstock rubber sole. The brainchild of MSCHF, the sandal will retail from $34 000 (about R499 950) to $76 000 (about R1.1 million). It’s not the first time that Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF have taken on an unlikely collaboration. They’re the same company that brought you the Jesus shoe (Nike sneakers with soles filled with holy water) and 88 Holes (a Damien Hirst spot painting with all the spots cut out and sold separately). Touted as “the most exclusive sandal ever made”, the New York Times describes the Birkinstock as “Birkenstock-like piece of footwear with an official Birkenstock cork-and-rubber sole, but with a leather upper made from purposefully chopped-up Hermès Birkin bags”.

Brooklyn-based label MSCHF has dropped “the most exclusive sandal ever made”. The Birkinstock is made out of authentic destroyed Hermès Birkin bags with an official Birkenstock rubber sole. The sandals range from $34,000 to $76,000 depending on the model used to make them. pic.twitter.com/1kUuESaDHF — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) February 8, 2021

As soon as news of the sandal dropped on social media, online users were floored with many asking “why would you destroy a perfectly-good Hermès Birkin?”

Take into consideration that these collectors item bags can retail anywhere between $40 000 to $500 000.

In July 2020, a Hermès bag set the world record for most expensive handbag – selling for a grand total of £230 000 (about R4.6m).

The extremely rare Hermès Diamond Himalaya Birkin 25 was made of the skin of the Niloticus crocodile found in Africa and covered in 18k white gold and diamond hardware, The Independent reported.

It was the first ever Hermès Diamond Himalaya Birkin offered in an online sale and set a new price record for any handbag sold in the US.