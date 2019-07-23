Washington - Whether they're at the pool, the park or the supermarket, the five members of the Beck family are almost always matching.
One day, they'll all be in yellow-striped swimwear. On another, it's straw fedoras and summery linen shirts.
"We're a pretty-synced-up family," said Ryan Beck, 39, a sales executive in Richmond, Virginia, who has one-year-old triplets with his wife, Christy. "If we're going to the mall, we'll all wear jeans and a green shirt or something like that."
Welcome to the Instagram-fuelled clothing craze that won't go away: matching outfits for Mom, Dad and the kids - and sometimes Grandma and Grandpa.
The trend, percolating for decades, has reached fever pitch as retailers as varied as H&M, Anthropologie and Saks Fifth Avenue double down on "mini-me" fashion to boost sales.
View this post on Instagram
Miss #Shahadi is the Star behind the voice of young Nala for Disney’s @lionking ✨💕 You go girl!! Young People, Follow Your dreams ! Only see possibility. Where there seems to be no way, create one. You are more powerful than you know!! - #Jaegz #TheLionKing #Nala #Disney #NewDay #Beyonce #BluIvyCarter #Melanin #VoiceOver #Artist #Dreamers #Goals #Queen #Princess #Actress #Lifer #Creator #Us #Beyhive
A post shared by Jaegz Brand (@jaegz.brand) on
Critics say the trend is cheesy, if not plain creepy. But marketing experts say its proliferation speaks to a broader need for acceptance.
"We're driven by 'likes,' " said Dawnn Karen, a fashion psychologist and branding consultant. "And what gets the most likes? Children in matching clothes."
"But," she added, "the question becomes: Are we taking away our children's individuality and their ability to develop their own tastes?"
View this post on Instagram
Skipped party clean up for some vitamin sea and no regerts about it😜😜
A post shared by Lauren Webb (@lolo_webb) on
Instagram is brimming with celebrity examples: model Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna in matching avocado-print swimsuits; Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy in coordinating denim jackets; and multiple Kardashians "twinning" with their offspring.The Washington Post