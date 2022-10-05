The horror! Learner arrives at her matric dance in a coffin, leaving Mzansi shaken

It’s matric ball season, and we’ve been seeing some weird and wonderful outfits popping up on our social media feeds. My TikTok for your page is flooded with them.

While the outfits can often be outrageous, girls always trying to out-dress each other, the arrivals have been even more outrageous. Back in my day, it was all about the car. The more expensive or flashy the car, the cooler you were. Then students started arriving in helicopters! How’s one to beat that?

One of the latest trends is arriving with your very own red carpet, which is rolled out for you by friends. I’ve even spotted a fairly tail horse-drawn carriage arrival. Learners are coming up with some really creative ideas. Love that for them.

However, this particular student’s idea did not go down well at all. How does arriving at your matric ball in a coffin make any sense? This student clearly thought it to be a fantastic idea, but Mzansi says it’s taking things way too far.

When a Twitter @LebogangNM user posted two images of a matric student arriving at her ball in a coffin, tweeps were left shocked. Along with the two pictures she tweeted, “Mehlolo ee. Arriving for matric dance in a coffin”. Mehlolo ee🤦🏻‍♀️



Arriving for matric dance in a coffin🤒 pic.twitter.com/KpYG7gynwX — Ke Motloung🐘 (@LebogangNM) October 1, 2022 The one image shows the girl laying in the coffin. The other shows her being assisted as she steps out of the coffin.

The responses to the tweet has been that of utter disbelieve. One person commented, “The world is really coming to an end” while another questions the parents by saying, “...& the family allowed this & paid for it?!?” The world is really coming to an end🤒😂😅 — Ke Motloung🐘 (@LebogangNM) October 1, 2022 “What is this..has it gotten to the stage of coming out of a conffin. This is Miss undertaker” commented another.