The hottest shoe trends to look out for this summer

By now most of us have already said goodbye to our thigh-high boots and chunky lace-ups as we wholeheartedly embrace the warmer days with perfectly pedicured feet and painted toes ready for display. Hello to days at the beach, long lazy lunches and the silly season filled with never-ending parties.

For every season we have fresh new fashion trends. Here’s a look at the hottest shoe trends spotted on the runways that you need to shop for this summer. Lace-up heels

All ladies should have a pair of sexy strappy heels and if you don’t own a pair this season is THE season to own one. Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and Rochas all showed this barely heels at their Summer/Spring 2023 shows. While they are great for evenings out or a special occasion that calls for an evening gown or little cocktail dress, they add a touch of elegance to everyday summer wear as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochas Paris (@rochasofficial) Over-the-top embellishments

Love Crocs? Now’s the time to go over the top with dramatic XXL jibitz. Thanks to designers such as Balmain, Moschino and Fendi who showed shoes with drama! The bigger, fluffier and quirkier you can go, the better. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moschino (@moschino) Ski-high platforms The return of the going-out shoe is in full-force with this season’s platform trend as seen on the runways of Brandon Maxwell, Lanvin, Saint Laurent and Versace. There’s no such thing as going too big on this one.