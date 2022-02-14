The internet must rest as tweeps make fun yet again of another one of Tito Mboweni’s outfits

It is still unclear which one is worse, Tito Mboweni’s cooking or his fashion sense. We get that the Clarks shoes are his favourite pair and have lasted him for many years, but sometimes it’s okay to give them a break. First of all, those shoes don’t look good with a suit, let alone shorts! To make things worse, he tucked in a gold T-shirt... sigh.

The funny thing is that his followers liked the outfit. They went hard without a hint of sarcasm, claiming the outfit was dope. That fit is icyyyyyy. Drippp https://t.co/ix5k88c3XN — Lilly💛 (@LillyTariro) February 11, 2022 Your swagg Grootman 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/D5vYATRpko — KalashniCoffee (@BeefHasSpoken) February 11, 2022 Drip Lord 💧, Denzel Washington 🛁 https://t.co/SHpxV0wbK3 — JHassim. (@Barelyfamous94) February 11, 2022 In other news, the former minister of finance who resigned in January has now been rehired as a regional adviser at Goldman Sachs. And while this may make him a suitable candidate because he has worked for the company before, people still feel like he should give other young people a chance.