The internet must rest as tweeps make fun yet again of another one of Tito Mboweni’s outfits
It is still unclear which one is worse, Tito Mboweni’s cooking or his fashion sense. We get that the Clarks shoes are his favourite pair and have lasted him for many years, but sometimes it’s okay to give them a break.
First of all, those shoes don’t look good with a suit, let alone shorts! To make things worse, he tucked in a gold T-shirt... sigh.
The funny thing is that his followers liked the outfit. They went hard without a hint of sarcasm, claiming the outfit was dope.
In other news, the former minister of finance who resigned in January has now been rehired as a regional adviser at Goldman Sachs.
And while this may make him a suitable candidate because he has worked for the company before, people still feel like he should give other young people a chance.
It’s disheartening for some who feel that so many young people in this country are unemployed, yet we have so many old people who should have long retired but are still holding on to their jobs because they want to milk the salaries. Members of parliament are a prime example of this.
“When will young people get to work in this country when pensioners continue taking up space in both the public and private sectors?” commented @MoloiNoks.
Another Twitter @BuddyWells1 asked: “How is it not a conflict of interest when an ex-finance minister works for Goldman Sachs (GS), resigns to retake his old ministerial post, during which GS is granted a banking licence in SA and holds a pvt (private) call for GS clients, and then he resigns to take a GS post again?”