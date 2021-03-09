The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s dress on Oprah tell-all interview

Meghan Markle is the most talked-about woman in the world, more so after the recent tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Sharing her story on what led to her husband, Prince Harry, and her leaving the British royal family, you could see the pain in her eyes. Of course, with the whole world watching, Markle had to keep her composure.

She glowed as she hugged her baby bump. Talk about adorable. With so many eyes on Markle, she didn't disappoint with her outfit. And she chose the best dress for the explosive interview.

The silky black gown Meghan wore was designed by Giorgio Armani and it costs $4700 (R71 876.35).

Meghan Markle wears three bracelets. Picture: Instagram

The Lotus flower on one shoulder was not just a print to make the dress look good. It symbolises rebirth, which was part of what the interview represented: The rebirth of Harry and Markle as an independent entity, authentically themselves apart from the royal family, the rebirth of their voices.