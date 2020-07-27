The most glamorous masks from this year's Durban July
This year’s Vodacom Durban July virtual event focused more on glam masks instead of outfits.
On Saturday, social media butterflies witnessed the first-ever virtual Durban July, where sports enthusiasts and fashionistas met.
“The City of Durban partnered with events to market the destination, and the Vodacom Durban July is one of those events that have put Durban on the global map.
“We wanted people to stay at home and be safe, but remember to visit Durban and our world-class tourism products, as the government gradually opens the country’s economy. We have committed to this by partnering with strong brands and events such as The Vodacom Durban July, which ticks all those boxes, said Mayor, Cllr Mxolisi Kaunda.
With this year’s theme titled “Butterflies”, those who stayed connected to their passion for fashion, even during the lockdown, took to social media to share pictures of themselves in stylish masks.
Content creator and fashionista, Nolusindiso Mchunu, who was also one of the judges for the mask competition, wore a sleek red mask by Sandile Ndabezitha.
Actress and brand ambassador, Linda Mtoba, looked stunning in a mask by Sistas Felas while, model, Lindo Paris wore a feather and green diamanté encrusted monarch butterfly face mask that she designed.
View this post on Instagram
As a lover of the @vodacomdurbanjuly this year is alil different, not being able to be at the races and have us strut our looks. We were able to create which I absolutely love, the planing the conceptualizing , the creating is my favorite part of it all, myself & @sistas_felas had a blast putting this together. No horses but there’s butterflies, lots of butterflies 🦋 Stay home & stay safe, enjoy the races 🐎 Mask @sistas_felas 🦋 Makeup & hair @fancy_claws💄 Photography & videography @theshanktank 📸 #vdj2020 #stayconnected @dbnfashion_fair @vodacomdurbanjuly
Under the mask design challenge, Andries Du Preez came first place with a dramatic red mask. He was followed by Bayanda Motunane, the founder of Royal Moosh, a ladies wear brand, while Boipelo Sefako came third place.
Here's more of the most stylish masks:
View this post on Instagram
Traditionally, this would probably be the time I’d be arriving at the @vodacomdurbanjuly haha, if you know you know. Thanks to @vodacom, I can play dress up and #stayconnected for what is one of my favorite horse racing events on the calendar #vdj2020 Shout out to @quiteria_atelier1 and @iheart_micky for helping me put this fab butterfly inspired mask together. Fun is not over, you can join in by posting your fav looks from previous @vodacomdurbanjuly.