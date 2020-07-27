LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Nolusindiso Mchunu rocking a mask by Sandile Ndabezitha. Picture: Instagram/@nolusindiso_mchunu
Nolusindiso Mchunu rocking a mask by Sandile Ndabezitha. Picture: Instagram/@nolusindiso_mchunu

The most glamorous masks from this year's Durban July

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 4h ago

Share this article:

This year’s Vodacom Durban July virtual event focused more on glam masks instead of outfits.

On Saturday, social media butterflies witnessed the first-ever virtual Durban July, where sports enthusiasts and fashionistas met.

“The City of Durban partnered with events to market the destination, and the Vodacom Durban July is one of those events that have put Durban on the global map.

“We wanted people to stay at home and be safe, but remember to visit Durban and our world-class tourism products, as the government gradually opens the country’s economy. We have committed to this by partnering with strong brands and events such as The Vodacom Durban July, which ticks all those boxes, said Mayor, Cllr Mxolisi Kaunda.

With this year’s theme titled “Butterflies”, those who stayed connected to their passion for fashion, even during the lockdown, took to social media to share pictures of themselves in stylish masks.

Content creator and fashionista, Nolusindiso Mchunu, who was also one of the judges for the mask competition, wore a sleek red mask by Sandile Ndabezitha.

Actress and brand ambassador, Linda Mtoba, looked stunning in a mask by Sistas Felas while, model, Lindo Paris wore a feather and green diamanté encrusted monarch butterfly face mask that she designed.

Under the mask design challenge, Andries Du Preez came first place with a dramatic red mask. He was followed by Bayanda Motunane, the founder of Royal Moosh, a ladies wear brand, while Boipelo Sefako came third place.

Here's more of the most stylish masks:

Share this article: