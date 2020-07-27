The most glamorous masks from this year's Durban July

This year’s Vodacom Durban July virtual event focused more on glam masks instead of outfits.

On Saturday, social media butterflies witnessed the first-ever virtual Durban July, where sports enthusiasts and fashionistas met.

“The City of Durban partnered with events to market the destination, and the Vodacom Durban July is one of those events that have put Durban on the global map.

“We wanted people to stay at home and be safe, but remember to visit Durban and our world-class tourism products, as the government gradually opens the country’s economy. We have committed to this by partnering with strong brands and events such as The Vodacom Durban July, which ticks all those boxes, said Mayor, Cllr Mxolisi Kaunda.

With this year’s theme titled “Butterflies”, those who stayed connected to their passion for fashion, even during the lockdown, took to social media to share pictures of themselves in stylish masks.