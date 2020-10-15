The Naked Ape celebrates 10 years at SA Fashion Week

The Naked Ape, a clothing brand by Shaldon Kopman, is celebrating 10 years at South African Fashion Week.

The brand is known for its bespoke Africa inspired men’s wear that dresses the quintessence of the African spirit will once again be showcasing at SAFW on October 24.

At the show, to be held at the Mall Of Africa, Kopman will be revealing his latest collection, The Street Rover- inspired by the indomitable nature of the industry urban salvors, who emerge from the pre-dawn darkness into the day, irrespective of the season’s onslaught, suitably attired for the conditions to harvest, recycle and repurpose our disposed personal effects.

Kompan said: “This range goes beyond a look, and encapsulates the ethos of the salvor, in using recycled, and sustainable materials developed using unique and environmentally friendly processes, as well as energy-efficient methodologies to produce a ‘kind to nature’ product which

“lovingly instils the African story in each piece.