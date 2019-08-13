This year, our South African team will compete with New Zealand. This competitive rivalry dating back to 1972, will be the 7th occasion the two countries have duelled for the coveted title. The world class entertainment experience will be decked with succulent food and drink as well as good music.





“We’re excited to bring the second installment of this great event, designed to give our Nedbank community an unparalleled experience and inviting them to join the new nobility in our belief that money has the infinite capacity for good, if one understands its true nature. We’re not only providing a lifestyle experience but aligning with our brand purpose ‘money experts who do good’ by showcasing emerging entrepreneurs during the polo,” said Ciko Thomas, Group Managing Executive for Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank.