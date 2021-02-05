The perfect Valentine’s Day look for an outdoor date

Whether you’ve just met your dream guy or celebrating your 20th wedding anniversary, Valentine’s Day tends to bring out the romantic people. Even those who say that it’s just a money-making scam, cave into buying the odd rose or a simple chocolate to say “I love you”. Pre-Covid, Valentine’s Day would usually mean squeezing into overbooked fancy restaurants or fighting for a good seat at a cinemas playing the romantic movie of the year. Even though restaurants are open again, many people will be celebrating the day of love away from the crazy crowds and opting for more intimate dates. A cosy dinner for two prepared with love at home is a great option for those who are in isolation.

Outdoor dates are just as safe. Find a quiet spot on the beach or a comfy place under a shady tree and enjoy a picnic with your loved one.

The great thing about outdoor dates is that you get to be comfortable and not have to dress up in formal evening wear with a full face of make-up.

We’ve put together an outfit that you can rock on any outdoor date, look stylish and keep with the Valentine theme.

The look below is classic, comfy and can be pulled off by anyone.

The ideal outdoor date outfit. Picture: Supplied.

The red high-waist paperbag shorts is bang on trend while a classic white t-shirt is a wardrobe staple.

High-waist paperbag shorts from StyleMode.

White padded top from StyleMode.

Add a pair of practical nude block heels and a bug hat and you’re date-ready!

Fedora from StyleMode.

Block heels from StyleMode.

Shop the look at: www.stylemode.co.za