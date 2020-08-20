The Superstar sneaker is back with Beyoncé adding her special touch

Music sensation Beyoncé added a little something extra to the Adidas Superstar sneaker, In celebration of its 50th anniversary. Nothing has changed on the upper design – it remains the same with the white shell toe, white leather panelling and black three stripes branding displayed throughout. However, the sole is different – it has doubled up. The middle has sharp edges on the front and the sides, displaying all that Beyoncé effect. The lower sole remains the same. Inside, it is branded and Beyonce’s name is written in bold. The Adidas Superstarx Beyoncé. Picture: NiceKicks. This collaboration isn’t Beyoncé’s first with Adidas. She worked with the brand for the Ivy Park collection.

When it first dropped in January last year, the Ivy Park range made a lot of noise. Almost everyone close to Mrs Carter received the full collection, including South Africa’s very own, Busiswa.

Busiswa even styled the same Ivy braids as Beyoncé, and we loved it.

She went as far as wearing the same Ivy ring, and earrings, just as Beyoncé did.

Beyoncé recently collaborated with a football team, Manchester United, for their off-the-field tracksuits which are now made by Adidas and Ivy Park.

Adidas also collaborated with Prada for a sneaker, and handbag collection.

The new Adidas SuperstarX Beyoncé is set to drop soon.