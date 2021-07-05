Thebe Magugu launches his first full menswear collection

The Ipopeng-born star flew down to Florence, Italy, to debut the collection at Pitti Uomo, a fashion show that usually takes place between London and Milan menswear shows and recently, Paris men’s pre-couture.

Inspired by Mandy Wiener’s book, “The Whistleblowers,” the Thebe Magugu Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “DoubleThink looks at corruption and the whistle-blowers who challenge it.

“In many ways, the societal ills we wrestle with stem from the insidious actions of its leaders. In South Africa, we have regularised the daily tales of missing millions and economy-controlling families,” he said.

He said he chose to shine a light on the plight of whistle-blowers in South Africa in the hope to advocate for a change in legislation, organisational support and a change in social attitude.