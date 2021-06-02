Theo Baloyi hopes to inspire the youth as he partners with YouthX

Theo Baloyi, the founder of South African shoe brand Bathu, has partnered with Nedbank on its YouthX campaign.

YouthX focuses on change-makers to share their journeys, life learnings and financial education.

Baloyi, who will soon be opening his 26th store in the country, shared his inspiring story on how he started his brand back in 2015- with the hope of inspiring the youth of South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “ Started from a room in Alex, sold from the boot of my car. Little did I know, God had big plans for our business.”

He also shared his gratitude after making the list of the most admired African brands.

“Happy to announce that we made it to the Top 25 most admired African brands, and we ranked number #10 on the list, amongst big corporate brands ... Our vision to build a shoe brand that Africans can proudly affiliate with is now becoming a reality. It is so humbling to be ranked alongside big corporates that inspire us - even more inspiring to be above some of them on the list. #Bathu - The story of overflowing Grace. Dear African child, your dreams are valid. Thank you, Africa,” Baloyi says.

Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, said that she hoped more youth would learn a lot from people like Baloyi.

"Seeing young people like Theo Baloyi and Sibu Mabena share their respective journeys in business to inspire and empower the youth is the essence of YouthX. We hope that young people can learn from them to drive positive change in their communities," says Nobanda.

YouthX includes of YouthX Live, a series of virtual events where viewers can learn from change-makers and industry experts.

Other change-makers who are part of the campaign include human rights activist Candice Chirwa, musician Sho Madjozi and fashion designer Rich Mnisi.