Thursday, December 8, 2022

These are the winners of this year’s Fashion Industry Awards South Africa

Amanda Laird Cherry won a Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Published 2h ago

November ended on a high note with Fashion Industry Awards South Africa (FIASA) hosting its second annual event.

The event which took place at The Firs in Rosebank last weekend, saw the who’s who of the fashion industry win big.

The organisers partnered with the department of sports, arts and culture.

“We salute the triumphs and achievements of our fashion sector – recognising and applauding the best in their areas of work from the smallest stitch to the magnificent masterpieces featured on models in magazines and on social media is necessary to nurture and grow our local fashion ecosystem. Today we celebrate and award some of the industry key players in the industry!” FIASA said in a statement.

This year’s FIASA winners are:

The Emerging Talent of the Year

The Bam Collective

Apparel Cut, Make and Trim of the Year

Katima

Fashion Muse of the Year

Yasmin Furmie

Childrenswear Designer of the Year

Wolf Wolf Kids

Womenswear Brand of the Year

Habits

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amanda Laird Cherry

Accessory Designer of the Year

Ditsala Designs

Menswear Brand of the Year

House of Ole

Retail Space of the Year

Big Blue

Apparel Streamstress of the Year

Joyce Ntshepe

Eveningwear/Bespoke Designer of the Year

Jacqui Emmanuel

African Fashion Brand of the Year Based in SA

Franc Elis

Fashion Makeup artist of the Year

Nthato Mashishi

Heritage/Cultural Designer of the Year

Dumi Gwebu

Fashion Designer of the Year

Gert-Johan Coetzee

