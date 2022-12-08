These are the winners of this year’s Fashion Industry Awards South Africa

November ended on a high note with Fashion Industry Awards South Africa (FIASA) hosting its second annual event.
The event which took place at The Firs in Rosebank last weekend, saw the who’s who of the fashion industry win big.
The organisers partnered with the department of sports, arts and culture.
“We salute the triumphs and achievements of our fashion sector – recognising and applauding the best in their areas of work from the smallest stitch to the magnificent masterpieces featured on models in magazines and on social media is necessary to nurture and grow our local fashion ecosystem. Today we celebrate and award some of the industry key players in the industry!” FIASA said in a statement.
This year’s FIASA winners are:
The Emerging Talent of the Year
The Bam Collective
Apparel Cut, Make and Trim of the Year
Katima
Fashion Muse of the Year
Yasmin Furmie
Childrenswear Designer of the Year
Wolf Wolf Kids
Womenswear Brand of the Year
Habits
Lifetime Achievement Award
Amanda Laird Cherry
Accessory Designer of the Year
Ditsala Designs
Menswear Brand of the Year
House of Ole
Retail Space of the Year
Big Blue
Apparel Streamstress of the Year
Joyce Ntshepe
Eveningwear/Bespoke Designer of the Year
Jacqui Emmanuel
African Fashion Brand of the Year Based in SA
Franc Elis
Fashion Makeup artist of the Year
Nthato Mashishi
Heritage/Cultural Designer of the Year
Dumi Gwebu
Fashion Designer of the Year
Gert-Johan Coetzee