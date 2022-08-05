Thuli Phongolo unveiled as new face of Levi’s Curvy jeans

Actress Thuli Phongolo was announced as the brand ambassador for Levi’s Curvy Jeans range to celebrate all body shapes. In conversation with IOL Lifestyle at the official launch at the Haus of Strauss Africa, in Parktown North, on Thursday, Phongolo said she was honoured to be associated with a brand that shares her values.

“I didn’t see the collab coming but I’m glad that it knocked on my door because Levi’s is a brand that stands for the same values that I carry,” Phongolo said. “When they said to me , ‘we want you for the Curvy range’, it was a definite yes because it fills the gap of inclusivity and to be a representation of that after being a curvy woman myself and knowing how I’ve struggled to find with jeans that fit my body shape … It was a no brainer for me to want to be a part of a brand that caters to women like me. “They are family oriented and very respectful of the woman’s body and that’s what I like about the brand. One of their core values is empathy and I’m all about empathy.

“And being part of a brand that has been around for so long, and has constantly been innovative, is a great honour,” Phongolo said. Thuli Phongolo. Picture: Supplied So, what are Levi’s Curvy jeans? These jeans are specially cut for curves and are designed to sculpt, preventing gaping at the waist.

They hold in every part of you they touch and highlight curves like no other pair of jeans can. Oratile Moh, Thuli Phongolo and Quintessa Ali. Picture: Supplied Beauty entrepreneur, Quintessa Ali and fashion authority Oratile Moh appear alongside Phongolo in this year’s Curvy campaign, proving that Levi’s Curvy jeans are made to compliment all curves. “For them (Levi’s) to really take time to understand the different types of bodies and understand that all these bodies need to be catered to … makes you as a consumer, comfortable to spend your money on a brand that thinks about you.”

The Curvy range is available in a skinny fit and a super skinny fit in a mid-rise waist and now adds a high rise to the super skinny offering. The jeans lengthen your legs and hold your shape perfectly, and with the addition of strong recovery, you are assured that your Curvy jeans will never lose their shape. Levi’s will be expanding on the Curvy collection this year, introducing straight and flare fits in October.

