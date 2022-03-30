Thuso Mbedu thanks everyone that made her first Oscars special

Breakout star Thuso Mbedu attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party for the first time since she started working in Hollywood and she’s extremely grateful to everyone who made it possible. South Africa’s golden girl took to Instagram to send a huge shout out to all the people who received her with open arms.

She wrote: “For the books … Special salute to everyone who made this day so special. From the baddest warriors in the room: @lashanalynch @sheilaatim @annakinjirin to every new face that received me so warmly and openly 🖤 to my entire team that made it possible for me to be in the presence of greatness ✨PS: I absolutely LOVE @domfishback 🤗 she’s pure light!” In the rest of the post she mentioned how she spoke to her African brother, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, in their mother tongue. “PPS I remember talking to @trevornoah and thinking “noooor man, I don’t have to be speaking English with this guy” 🤣😂🤣 pretty sure I spoke 95% Zulu after that 🤣😂🤣🤞🏾“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Mbedu cracked the nod for the Oscars after her career in Hollywood catapulted due to her lead role, Cora, in the award-winning series, “The Underground Railroad”. This outstanding performance led to Mbedu winning various awards over the past few months, including the award for best female performance for a new scripted series at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards and the TV breakout star award at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards. Mbedu gained international recognition in 2017 when she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Winnie in the South African drama series, “Isthunzi”. The following year, she received another Emmy nomination for her work in the series.

