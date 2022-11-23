Tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday online shopping safety

South Africans have learned how to purchase online and appreciate the ease it provides, especially for those who are time-constrained or actively looking for a good deal. If there is one thing that two years of living and working from home has taught them, it is online shopping. Also, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday shopping rush all just around the corner, hundreds of thousands of people will be logging on to buy like crazy.

Unfortunately, as more people shop online, fraudsters will have more chances to prey on gullible consumers. The following is the best advice for being safe while shopping online from Mweb, one of South Africa's major internet service providers: Watch out for bogus websites

During the holiday season, many websites are copied to trick customers into believing they are purchasing on a genuine site. The website may look nearly exactly like the real site, but watch out for small differences like distorted photos and broken functions. You should also double-check a website's address to be sure it's authentic.

Shop only at secure websites Ensure the website is safe and secure before inputting any information. By moving your mouse over the URL and verifying its legitimacy, you may accomplish this.

Examine the address bar for a padlock icon and make sure the URL starts with "https://". Any data transmitted on the website without HTTPS is unsafe and vulnerable to attackers' interception. If something seems too perfect to be true, it probably is: A word of caution should be used when responding to emails or social media postings that advertise "sweet deals." If you click the link, you can land on a phishing website or wind up downloading malware to your computer.

As it can be challenging to tell the difference between a genuine discount and a fake, it is best to conduct research to ascertain the legitimacy of the website or to visit the official website of the business in question. Make sure your password is strong One of the simplest ways to prevent online hacking is to create a strong password. Although it can be tempting, using the same password across numerous accounts greatly increases your risk of having your data stolen.

It's best to have a different username and password for each online account so that, if you fall victim to phishing, fraudsters can access them all. Use caution when using public WiFi Since it doesn't require authentication to establish a network connection, using public WiFi to look for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals could expose you to a number of security risks.

This is because it gives thieves direct access to any unsecured devices on the same open network. Therefore, valuable information like login credentials, credit card numbers, and other private and financial information might be stolen by hackers. Malware can also be propagated using it. Keep a close check on your bank statements to discover fraudulent activity To ensure that your account is not experiencing any strange activities, make sure your bank account has immediate notifications and that you are keeping a close eye on your bank statements.

There will be a lot of online activity on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so keep a watch out for odd debits from your account that could ordinarily go unnoticed. Check to see whether your security software is current Before you start shopping, check to see if all of your security software is current. This will stop hackers from using weaknesses in obsolete and out-of-date systems to access your computer.