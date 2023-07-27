Tips on how to choose the correct size when clothing shopping online

We all know that a size small in one store can be vastly different to a size small in another. So one always has to try on an item before purchasing it.

However, this is not an option when shopping online. Online shopping has opened virtual doors to stores all around the world; stories that we normally wouldn’t have access to.

Online shopping has it’s challenges. Picture: Pexels Mart Production Unfortunately, this does come with its challenges. Besides not being able to touch the garment to check the quality, one of the major issues is sizing. There’s nothing worse than waiting days or sometimes weeks for a garment to be delivered only to find out that it’s a bad fit.

Here are a few tips that will help you find the right fit the next time you go online shopping. Measurement yourself For this, you will need a measuring tape.

Take note of your bust, waist, hips, and inseam measurements. Most online stores provide detailed measurement charts, making it easier to match your measurements with their sizing guidelines.

Measurements are vital. Picture: Pexels Andres Ayrton Take note of the size chart Now that you have your measurements, it’s essential that you carefully review the size chart because not all online store charts are the same.

Pay attention to specific measurements like bust, waist, and hip sizes rather than relying solely on small, medium, or large labels. Remember that sizes vary across brands, so take note of any specific brand recommendations. Take into consideration the fabric and style

You might not be able to feel the fabric but the descriptions will offer you some guidance. Some fabrics have more stretch than others, which can affect the fit. Styles like loose-fitting tops or elastic waistbands can also be more forgiving if you're unsure of your exact size.

Check what the return and exchange policies are In the event of the garment not fitting properly, you need to know if you can return it, get a refund or exchange it. All legitimate online stores should have some sort of policy in place. Make sure to familiarise yourself with the process should you need to return or exchange an item due to sizing issues.

Familiarise yourself with the return policies. Picture: Pexels Antoni Shkraba Read customer reviews One of the advantages of online shopping is access to customer reviews. Utilise this resource to gain insights into how a particular item fits.