Tips on how to wear metallics like Beyoncé

Since the release of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album, silver has been all the rage. The mega-star has been wearing the metallic tone regularly. From events to magazine editorials, she’s been seen wearing a whole lot of silver.

If you are keen to get on the metallics scene but don’t know where to start, here are some tips on how to wear metallics. Consider your skin tone When choosing metallics, consider your skin tone. If you have cool undertones, silver and white gold will look great on you. Gold and rose gold will be more flattering if you have warm undertones.

Start small Wearing a full-on metallic outfit isn’t for everyone. So if you are new to metallics, start with small accessories. Metallic shoes are bang on trend right now. Complete a look with a high-shine metallic clutch bag. Or keep it simple by adding some shine with bold silver or gold jewellery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dielle | Creative Style (@diellestyle) Keep it simple

When wearing metallics, it’s essential to keep the rest of your outfit simple. Wear solid colours and avoid busy patterns or prints. This will keep the focus on your metallic pieces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Lesley | COLOURFUL STYLE INSPO (@hannahlronan) Mix and match Feeling extra? Then don’t be afraid to mix metallics. Try pairing silver with gold, or rose gold with copper. Mixing metallics can create a unique and interesting vibe.