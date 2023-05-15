Tips on how to wear metallics like Beyoncé

Since the release of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album, silver has been all the rage.
The mega-star has been wearing the metallic tone regularly. From events to magazine editorials, she’s been seen wearing a whole lot of silver.
Even during her “Renaissance World Tour”, the outfits she wears are predominantly silver.
Thanks to the “Drunk in Love” hitmaker, silver cowboy boots and cowboy hats have become very popular.
While Queen B might have propelled the metallic look onto the street-style fashion scene, it’s been trending on the catwalks for a couple of seasons now.
If you are keen to get on the metallics scene but don’t know where to start, here are some tips on how to wear metallics.
Consider your skin tone
When choosing metallics, consider your skin tone. If you have cool undertones, silver and white gold will look great on you. Gold and rose gold will be more flattering if you have warm undertones.
Start small
Wearing a full-on metallic outfit isn’t for everyone. So if you are new to metallics, start with small accessories. Metallic shoes are bang on trend right now. Complete a look with a high-shine metallic clutch bag. Or keep it simple by adding some shine with bold silver or gold jewellery.
Keep it simple
When wearing metallics, it’s essential to keep the rest of your outfit simple. Wear solid colours and avoid busy patterns or prints. This will keep the focus on your metallic pieces.
Mix and match
Feeling extra? Then don’t be afraid to mix metallics. Try pairing silver with gold, or rose gold with copper. Mixing metallics can create a unique and interesting vibe.
Dress up or down
Metallics can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For a casual look, pair metallic sneakers or boots with jeans and a T-shirt or opt for metallic pants and keep the rest of your outfit casual.
And if you’re going out on the town and looking for something more formal, then you can go all out and wear a metallic dress or even a jumpsuit.
