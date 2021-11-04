Travis Scott spends R7m on matching diamond rings for Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

There isn’t a woman alive who wouldn’t melt if she received a diamond gift. Any kind of diamond really. Whether it be a pendant or a pair of earrings, diamonds will forever be a girl’s best friend. Having said that, there’s nothing better than receiving a diamond ring because it’s a piece of jewellery you can easily show off.

However, for many women, the only diamond ring they will ever receive from their loved one is an engagement ring. Can you imaging receiving a diamond ring for no real reason? Most of us can only dream about it. Kylie Jenner, however, is living the dream!

On Tuesday the business mogul shared an Instagram post to show off the set of matching diamond rings that rapper Travis Scott gifted her and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Travis Scott with Stormi and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram The photo shows off the rings which each feature a pear-cut stone nestled next to an emerald-cut diamond along with the caption: “Daddy got us matching rings”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) It’s not like they are tiny diamonds either.