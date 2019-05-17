Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week. (Picture: Reuters)

Adding prints to your wardrobe is an easy solution to take your style from drab to fab. Every season there are prints that hit the runway and become instant trends. Here’s a rundown of hottest prints to keep an eye on this winter.

Realistic Florals

Even though florals are a spring/summer basic, we’re now seeing the feminine print throughout the year.

This winter florals are a giant leap from the granny prints. The 2019 version are more realistic looking flowers.

At Milan Fashion Week, Prada showcased garments in silk fabrics printed with roses. Hugo Fleur's entire collection featured large blossoms.

Prada during the Milan Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

Hugo Fleur. (Picture: SDR Picture)

Butterflies

Another summer print creeping into our winter wardrobe is the butterfly print. Butterflies fluttering about is always a delightful sight but with the colder days, we don’t get see them. So we’re oh so happy to see the delicate creatures on our favourite designs.

We saw bold butterflies with beaded details at Paris Fashion Week created by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Butterflies seen at Valentino, during Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)

Watercolour Art

Bring a touch of fine art to your wardrobe with watercolour inspired prints. Splashes of colour in bright or pastel tones can give your look a dramatic or subtle feel. Earthy monotoned shades give a modern marbled touch.

If you're looking for a bolder look, go for bright random splashes. Loayo Art showed vibrant watercolour print at this season’s Cape Town Fashion Week.

Loayo Art. (Picture: SDR Photo)

Checked Prints

Large checked patterns are not for the faint-hearted but it’s one of winter’s biggest trends. Think checkered flags at the races or chessboards. Now add bold colours in monochrome or vivid tones for a 2019 look.

We saw striking maxi dresses in yellow and grey at the Off-White 2019/2020 show. While Imprint opted for earthy autumn tones as seen at Cape Town Fashion Week.

Imprint at Cape Town Fashion Week. (Picture: SDR Photo)

Tiger Stripes

The leopard print is a timeless classic. Having said that, this winter you should take a walk on the wild side by trying out a print from another feline. Tiger stripes are making a comeback. Not as popular as the leopard print, it’s making a statement this winter. Warrick Gautier showed tiger prints in beaded evening wear and duffer bags at Cape Town Fashion Week.

Warrick Gautier. (Picture: SDR Photo)







