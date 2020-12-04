Trend alert: All about the sweater vest, fashion’s latest must-have

In a turn of events, albeit not at all surprising for 2020, sweater vests are a trendy wardrobe staple. From loungewear sets to flared yoga pants and even pleated tennis skirts, this year we’ve seen anr unconventional range of clothing become fashion must-haves. If you’ve scrolled through TikTok or Instagram (great sources for outfit inspiration, by the way) you would probably have noticed an influx of Gen-Zers, influencers and everyone in between flaunting the vests with everything from baggy jeans to schoolgirl skirts. The result is effortlessly chic. Sleeveless, yet soft and cosy, the vests are perfect for breezy spring and summer evenings that can get a little chilly. And, when autumn and winter roll around, you’ll be all set for the season because these grandpa-esque garments look fabulous layered over poplin shirts or worn under a coat with a pair of chunky combat boots. In neutral plaid, pretty pastels with funky prints or solid white with an intricate knit, we’ve seen grandpa-knit vests dominate on the A/W 20 runways. Proving their rise to the top of many people’s wish list, Lyst says knitted vest tops were the fastest rising product under its knitwear category, growing by 102% in searches over the past few weeks.

How to style a sleeveless vest:

Dresses

Floaty, romantic dresses are always in for the summer and they can look even cuter when you throw over a sweater vest. Beachy, boho with an air of sophistication, it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

Baggy pants

Go all out with a pair of faded baggy jeans for something super casual and comfortable. The look can be dressed up with the right accessories – a mini shoulder bag, hig- heel boots or crisp white sneakers, and a belt to pull the whole thing together.

Poplin shirt

Picture: Pinterest.

Slouchy, off-the-shoulder vests look fabulous worn over an oversized poplin shirt and black lace-up boots. The vest, even though slightly baggy, helps pull in the shirt offering a flattering silhouette. For a more feminine look, go for strappy heels that wrap around the ankle.

Oversized T-shirt

Who knew that an oversized T-shirt could be transformed by a sleeveless grandpa sweater? Although simple and ordinary, oversized tees form the perfect basis for a range of stylish outfits. With the addition of a patterned vest, you can elevate your look.

Mini skirt

Picture: Pinterest.

You could wear a fitted grandpa vest with anything from denim to tweed, but for that trendy preppy look that everyone seems to be after, go for a pleated tennis skirt instead. Finish the look with white sneakers, layered gold jewellery and 90s sunglasses.