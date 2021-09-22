Trend alert: Blue is the hue for you this spring

The longer and ever so slightly warmer days are a sure indication that spring is in the air. With spring comes a renewed sense of vigour. Nature’s changing landscapes injecting bursts of colour to inspire a change in our everyday lives.

From decor to fashion, colour trends change with the season. This season bold, bright colours are taking centre stage. Pantone’s Fashion Color Trend Report accurately predicted this for spring 2022 New York Fashion Week. “Colours for Spring 2022 bring together our competing desires for comforting familiarity and joyful adventure, through a range of soothing and timeless colours, along with joyous hues that celebrate playfulness. As we enter this new landscape, one where fashion rules no longer apply, hues for Spring 2022 allows us to mix and marry as we please, encouraging the exploration of new chromatic realities, opening the door for a personalised style and spontaneous colour statements,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Blue is one of the most prominent colours coming through this season. Pantone’s colour report indicates four stand-out colours, of varying shades, which includes two paler blues. Here are the Pantone blues to look out for this spring.

Spun Sugar: “This whisper of a blue epitomises the quiet feeling that a pastel relays,” says Eiseman. “You can really take a deep breath,” she said. Traces of Spun Sugar can be found in Azede Jean-Pierre’s new collaborative Azede Powered by Gucci knitwear.

Skydiver: This is a tranquil and serene blue hue that can inspire us to new heights. LaQuan Smith, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger and American Eagle are all on board with this highly visible blue. LaQuan Smith. Picture: Instagram Harbour Blue: This transportive blue-green shade reflects the search for a safe space according to Eiseman. Sportswear collections by Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren feature this hue. Tory Burch. Picture: Instagram Glacier Lake: Calming and cooling, this faint blue conjures conveys serenity and quietude visions of Arctic or mountainous travel. After months of many asking: “Should I cancel my trip?” and some doing so due to the Delta variant of Covid-19, just the words Glacier Lake are appealing.