Trend alert: Forget his hoodie, the baseball cap is the hottest item to steal from your boyfriend’s closet

Guys hold on to your caps because your lady might be leaving your place with your favourite hoodie and your favourite baseball cap! The sporty cap has become the hottest headwear this summer.

Even though the bucket hat is still a big trend – not so much a trend anymore but a basic accessory item – it’s time to give the bucket hat a break and try something new. While the sporty basketball cap isn’t new, it has become a favourite among celebrities. And as we well know, if the “it” group of celebs are wearing them it must be cool. By the “it” celebs I mean trendsetters such as Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner and even Kim Kardashian has been rocking them lately.