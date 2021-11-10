Trend alert: Forget his hoodie, the baseball cap is the hottest item to steal from your boyfriend’s closet
Share this article:
Guys hold on to your caps because your lady might be leaving your place with your favourite hoodie and your favourite baseball cap!
The sporty cap has become the hottest headwear this summer.
Even though the bucket hat is still a big trend – not so much a trend anymore but a basic accessory item – it’s time to give the bucket hat a break and try something new.
While the sporty basketball cap isn’t new, it has become a favourite among celebrities. And as we well know, if the “it” group of celebs are wearing them it must be cool.
By the “it” celebs I mean trendsetters such as Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner and even Kim Kardashian has been rocking them lately.
Way back in the 1990’s, forever style icon Princess Diana gave the baseball cap cool status.
I’m sure that the guys reading are already starting to hide their favourite caps because their hoodies and sweatpants are often “borrowed” by their girlfriends and never returned.
Men love their baseball caps and some are so fanatical about them that they would spend a small fortune (well as much as we would spend on a great pair of heels) on a limited edition cap or one that carries the branding of their favourite sports club.
But whether it’s an expensive branded cap or simply a quirky one, a baseball cap is a must-have.
Here’s a look at a few celebs who are making them cool.