Trends report: Our favourite looks spotted on the SA Fashion Week runway

From April 20-23, several African designers participated in the SAFW Spring-Summer 2023 collections shown at the Mall of Africa, to a big audience of fashion buyers, critics, fashionistas, the media and the general public.

For the past 26 years, South African Fashion Week (SAFW) has given designers a platform to showcase their talent.

Day 1 kicked off with the New Talent Search, where emerging designers made their SAFW debut. Traditionally, the opening show of the new season is the most watched because people always want to see what the young designers have to offer, and once again, they have proven that the future of African fashion is in capable hands.

This season, we saw distinctive designs of wide skirts, flared pants, boxy blouses, colourful accessories, interesting shoes, military green, rich reds, off-cut denim, tulle handbags, hut hats, multilayered garments, wide pockets detailing, bold prints, and so much more.

Almost every designer wanted to leave a remarkable statement, and they did. Below are some of our favourite women and menswear looks spotted on the SAFW 2023 runway.