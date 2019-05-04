Suki Suki is a natural beauty brand founded by Linda Gieskes-Mwamba in 2010. Picture: Supplied.

Following the success of The Trenery Guild Craftsmanship which launched last year, the brand continues to partner with local brands and this time around, Suki Suki is the plug.



The founder of Suki Suki, Linda Gieskes-Mwamba. Picture: Supplied.





Suki Suki Naturals is unique because it’s a modern African brand combining underused traditional ingredients with scientifically researched formulas.





"We believe natural products are great, but naturally-potent products are even better. Mother Nature has extraordinary ingredients and we celebrate them by using various elements predominantly from the African continent," says Gieskes-Mwamba.





Natural skin care products by Suki Suki. Picture: Supplied.





For the collaboration, Suki Suki will create a bespoke Trenery Trio consisting of a Chamomile Soothing Facial Mist, a Blue Yarrow Calming Facial Oil and a Kalahari Melon lip treatment.





The Trenery Guild x Suki Suki collaboration will launch at an exclusive event in the Cavendish store on May 9.



