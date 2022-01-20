Tributes pour in for fashion legend André Leon Talley

Fashion lovers from across the world are mourning the death of fashion icon André Leon Talley. The fashion legend died away at the age of 73 in New York on January 18.

He was a a confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison and Manolo Blahnik. In his years as a fashion journalist, he wrote for magazines such as Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women's Wear Daily. He wrote a several books – “Valentino”, “A.L.T.: A Memoir”, “A.L.T. 365+” and “Little Black Dress for Assouline”, and contributed to “Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table” and “Cartier Panthère”. In 1988, he became the editor-at-large and creative director of American Vogue, where he worked until 1995.