Tributes pour in for fashion legend André Leon Talley
Share this article:
Fashion lovers from across the world are mourning the death of fashion icon André Leon Talley.
The fashion legend died away at the age of 73 in New York on January 18.
He was a a confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison and Manolo Blahnik. In his years as a fashion journalist, he wrote for magazines such as Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women's Wear Daily.
He wrote a several books – “Valentino”, “A.L.T.: A Memoir”, “A.L.T. 365+” and “Little Black Dress for Assouline”, and contributed to “Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table” and “Cartier Panthère”.
In 1988, he became the editor-at-large and creative director of American Vogue, where he worked until 1995.
To honour his memory, British Vogue described him as a trailblazing pioneer in the fashion world.
“Talley was a great champion of black designers and models. He strove to create more space for people of colour in fashion and give back to the community that raised him, following his dazzling trajectory from the Jim Crow South to the very top of the industry,” it said.
The creative director of the glossy, Edward Enninful, thanked Talley for paving the way.
He said without Talley, he wouldn’t be where he is today.
See more tributes for Talley below:
I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022
Wow we are just losing our icons! Andre’ Leon Talley was Legendary! RIP KING!! pic.twitter.com/yIBMx7Fs3a— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 19, 2022
Too many greats entering the ancestral realm.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 19, 2022
But their impact will always be felt and spoken about.
Rest well, André Leon Talley. pic.twitter.com/U0JlcLa5a1
André Leon Talley made it possible for so many Black queer boys and men to express ourselves out loud. No reservations.— Preston Mitchum, he/him (@PrestonMitchum) January 19, 2022
A legend. An icon.
May he rest in peace and power knowing that he paved the way for many people who looked up to him. ♥️🥺