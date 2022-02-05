Try these simple and effective tips to clean gold jewellery

There are many reasons why gold trinkets, new and old, lose their lustre over time. The most common cause is known to be regular use. The longer you wear them, the less gloss and glitter they have. That’s not all, though. Many variables impair gold’s natural brilliance, from grime to cosmetics and common chemicals. Perfumes and moisturisers that you use on your skin might also harm your gold.

You don’t have to go to the jeweller every time your gold necklaces or earrings start to lose their lustre. Try these simple and effective tips to clean gold ornaments at home. * Cleaning your gold jewels with a toothbrush is one of the simplest and most effective ways to do it. * You can clean your plain gold necklaces, bracelets, earrings, bangles and other decorations with a simple soap and water solution. This removes dirt and oils accumulated over time and is one of the quickest and easiest ways to restore the lustre of your gold jewellery.

* Begin with filling a basin halfway with warm water. Mix in mild detergent or a few drops of dishwashing solutions. You can also use sodium-free seltzer water or club soda instead of tap water. The filth will be loosened by these carbonated liquids. You can get a professional jewellery cleaning solution to use at home, too. * Simply dip your gold jewellery in the water and soap solution. Allow to soak for 15-20 minutes. Then rinse with cold water and lay jewellery flat on a dry cloth or towel. Leave to dry completely in the open air. * Use a soft-bristled brush to remove dirt from the nooks and crannies. But don't rub the jewellery too hard. This soap-water-brush procedure can be used to clean yellow, white and rose gold jewellery.

"When cleaning gold jewellery set with gemstones, however, you should not follow this procedure to clean gemstone-studded jewellery. “Never immerse gemstone-studded jewellery in water, even if you use a soap water solution," says Dishi Somani, director of Dishis Designer Jewellery. "Soaking it can cause water to accumulate in the setting, causing it to corrode or discolour over time. Instead, rinse this jewellery and clean it using a soft toothbrush, such as a baby toothbrush. Check your ornament before washing to ensure it doesn't contain any loose stones. Let it dry completely before storing it. Check the water isn't too hot, especially if your jewellery includes delicate gemstones like opals."