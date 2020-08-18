Tshepo Jeans launches Tshepo Womxn

Bespoke and ready-to-wear denim brand, Tshepo Jeans is adding womenswear to their fashion range. The brand that dressed the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her royal tour in South African last year will soon be offering denim dresses for women. Taking to social media, Tshepo Jeans made the announcement on Monday. They wrote: “Introducing the Tshepo Womxn: she is bold, empowered and she knows how to hustle.. new womenswear collection dropping soon…” A shirt-dress by Tshepo Jeans. Picture: Instagram/@tshepojeans. The brand will also be releasing a range of denim shorts and shirts next season.

Tshepo Jeans also has a range of denim masks that they launched during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to Vogue, Tshepo Mohlala, the founder of the brand opened up about taking a R8 000 loan back in 2015 to start his business.

“I started the brand with only 100 pairs of jeans. I used to sell them from my backpack. Then the business grew, and I used to do deliveries on a bike.”

Since then, the brand has also introduced new garments to the market such as a range of T-shirts that pat tribute to the gay pride, hang bags, as well as hats.

Here’s more of what you can expect on the new Tshepo Jeans Spring/ Summer 21 collection.