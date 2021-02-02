Tweeps shocked at Rich Mnisi xibelani skirt that costs almost R60K

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

They don’t call him Rich Mnisi for nothing. His designs definitely live up to his first name. The award-winning fashion designer had jaws dropping recently when he revealed his 2021 collection - and tweeps are losing it. Titled Hiya Kaya 21, this collection celebrates the vaTsonga. It consists of Colliding Cities Bomber Jackets, night hoodies and forecast track pants, wave blouses and the most talked-about item, the xibelani skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi) The xibelani skirt is crafted from 5km of 100% merino wool, knotted on to nickel-plated d-rings and is attached to a leather waist belt made of 100% genuine calf nappa, which could be the reason it costs R59 999. While some people are now used to Rich Mnisi being a luxury brand, others are still shocked at his prices.

“MaXhosa and Rich Mnisi isn’t for everyone hey. Like it’s okay that their prices are like that because those are luxury brands just like Gucci or Fendi. People that afford just swipe and leave. Honestly, the chat is tired, ” commented @OhMyDaysKamo.

Another Twitter user, @Ms_Everythin supports Mnisi’s vision.

She said: “I respect Rich Mnisi! I see his vision for his line, it may take the majority years to grasp but he knows what kind of brand he is trying to sell.”

Julius Thamana also agrees that if brand like Louis Vuitton can name their price without a flinch, so can Rich Mnisi.

“If LV can put a R15 000 price tag on a plastic face shield with their logo then why can't Rich Mnisi put a R60 000 price tag on Xibelani?” added Thamana.

Here are more reactions to Rich Mnisi’s new collection:

Rich Mnisi is selling Xibelani skirt for R59 Tauzen 9 hundred and 99!! 😭



Lapho a fresh 2nd hand Toyota Avanza cost 57 Tauzen..



Imagine me walking around Looking like Sho Madjozi instead of Driving and making money!! 😩 pic.twitter.com/uOyp4a7hT3 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) February 2, 2021

Every time I see Rich Mnisi trending I see that Bonang video ya 2 million in my head. — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) February 2, 2021

Yall buy Guccis and LVs for thousands,

It is time for those ones from the other continent to buy Xibelani xa Rich Mnisi. Perfect trade. — Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) February 2, 2021

Would you buy a xibelani for R60k? Join the conversation on Twitter by following our reporter @thobie4me.