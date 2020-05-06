LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Tyra Banks. Picture: Instagram.
Tyra gets dragged for her 'mean' comments towards model

If there's one thing we've learned about the internet it's that it never forgets. Yes, you may get away with being mean at first but one day you will be crucified. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Tyra Banks was on the Twitter grill stand for the comments she made years ago when she was still hosting "America's Next Top Model". 

Someone pulled a video of Tyra discriminating a then-aspiring model over a tooth gap. 

On the video, Tyra asks the model named Danielle why she refused to close the whole gap and when Danielle answers that she did close it a bit, just not all of it Tyra responds by saying "do you really think you can have a covergirl contract with a gap in your mouth? It's not markatable." 

Tyra's colleague, J. Alexander also agreed with Tyra and said "well I guess she just left the gap open for another girl, baby." 


Back then, most people didn't see what Tyra used say/do to the aspiring models as problematic until recent and they're dragging her for it. 

