Tyra gets dragged for her 'mean' comments towards model
If there's one thing we've learned about the internet it's that it never forgets. Yes, you may get away with being mean at first but one day you will be crucified.
On Tuesday afternoon, Tyra Banks was on the Twitter grill stand for the comments she made years ago when she was still hosting "America's Next Top Model".
Someone pulled a video of Tyra discriminating a then-aspiring model over a tooth gap.
On the video, Tyra asks the model named Danielle why she refused to close the whole gap and when Danielle answers that she did close it a bit, just not all of it Tyra responds by saying "do you really think you can have a covergirl contract with a gap in your mouth? It's not markatable."
Tyra's colleague, J. Alexander also agreed with Tyra and said "well I guess she just left the gap open for another girl, baby."
Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ— Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020
Back then, most people didn't see what Tyra used say/do to the aspiring models as problematic until recent and they're dragging her for it.
I wonder if Tyra and the rest of the judges will ever speak about why they were like this. https://t.co/8ogaFmOUje— Jayde Pierce (@JaydePierce) May 5, 2020
Growing up is realising that Tyra Banks was the villain and not Naomi— ella (@EllaDecember) May 5, 2020
apart from this being offensive, Tyra is deadass wrong. If you are a talented model, you can make something as unique as a gap-tooth iconic. honestly Tyra didn't know shit https://t.co/wehn4m6uoK— Wandz (@Yewande92) May 5, 2020Girls with gap tooth may have not been the covergirl type back then but the likes of Slick Woods have proven that all forms of beauty should be accepted and you don't need to have a perfect teeth to make it in the industry.