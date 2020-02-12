Valentine's Day gifts ideas: All things red to heat up her day









Red hot lingerie to set your bedroom on fire. Picture: Pexels Roses are red and so are luscious scarlet lips and fiery, sexy lingerie. With just a few days to go until Valentine’s Day, your time is running out to get your loved one the perfect gift. Of course, you can stick to buying those kitsch teddy bears holding a heart or a single long-stemmed red rose. Or you can put some effort into your gift shopping and get her something special. Sure, Valentine’s Day gifts can be corny sometimes, but if you give her something she can actually use, while sticking to the traditional colour of love, you’re already winning. Here are a few gift ideas for different kinds of women. From the ones who love keeping fit to the ones who enjoy creating scrumptious dishes.

For the kitchen goddess

Red Le Creuset Casserole dish: The versatile buffet casserole goes from the oven to the table for serving beautifully, while the cast iron retains the heat and keeps the food warm throughout the meal. The shallow, wide base of this dynamic pot allows maximum contact between the food and the heat, resulting in perfect paellas and delicious sauces.

Price: R4,899.00

Shower her with sweet perfume

Scarlet Dreams from Mr Price: 100% babe. 100% unstoppable. Think of this as your ride or die fragrance on your daily hustle. A fresh take on fruity florals like rose, jasmine, bluebell, mixed in with green apple, cedar and wood notes, prepare to set a few hearts on fire with this one.

Price: R79.99

Make her smile with chocolate (no it’s not corny)

Woolworths Dark Chocolate Liqueur Soaked Cherries: It’s chocolate and cherries. Need I say more. Whole, plump, sun-ripened European cherries are soaked in a liqueur bath for 14 days. Each cherry is then hand placed into a 57% cocoa solid dark chocolate shell and paired with a creamy cherry fondant.

Price: R 59,99

All dressed up for that romantic dinner

Zara ruffled polka dot dress: Flowing V-neck dress with short sleeves and elasticated cuffs. Featuring an elasticated waist, a ruffled hem with a front vent and lined button fastening at the front.

Price: R899.00

She can never too many bags (this is a no brainer)

Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Bag: From its shape to its iconic S-lock and polished metal fittings, the Petite Malle handbag reflects the history of Louis Vuitton trunks. This model in signature Epi leather is trimmed with smooth calf and lined with sheepskin printed in the House’s classic Malletage pattern. This impeccably crafted “little trunk” travels effortlessly from day to evening, carried as a clutch or attached to its adjustable strap for cross-body wear.

Price on request.

Heat up the bedroom (a win-win situation)

Bras N Things bra and panty set: The Louise set is back in a ravishing red. A design that’s sexy without the cheesy cheap lingerie look. Adjustable neck detail, Matching high waisted Brazilian and high waist, Cut out detailing, Nude mesh for support, Rose gold hardware, Bras are designed with a long line. Price: Full cup bra: R599.90,

High waist brief: R269.90

When she’s always on the move

Puma Sneakers RS-X3 Super sneakers: Keeping fit in style is as fundamental as going to work in style. Owning a funky pair of sneakers from the gym to lunch is a bonus! PUMA is pushing the envelope with the new RS-X3 Super. The rebooted RS design for 2020 dials it up to the third power by stripping down the silhouette and building it up with stronger material mixes and bold colours. These red and white sneakers shout ‘I love you and you look great on the treadmill”

Price: R1999.00








