Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter is all grown up, and now she’s a model

American actress Vanessa Bryant is a proud mom. The 38-year-old mother of four shared with her 14.3 million followers on Instagram how proud she was of her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant. She shared a picture of the 18-year-old wearing make-up, and wrote: “My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modelling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) Natalia recently bagged a modelling deal with IMG Models Worldwide. In a statement released by the agency, Natalia revealed that she’s always loved fashion. “I have always been interested in fashion from a very young age. I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively,” she said.

Bryant shared how proud she was of the daughter of the late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

To wish her a happy International Women’s Day, Bryant posted Natalia’s pictures on her Instagram stories.

She wrote: “Natalia Bryant my sweet niece, your grace, passion for others, and resilience are a few of the many things I admire about you! I am so incredibly proud of the young woman you’re becoming! I have no doubt you’re going to conquer everything you set out to do! You are the true example of girls who can do anything #happyinternationalwomensday.”

In other news, Bryant won the case to obtain the names of deputies who allegedly took photos of the crash site where her husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven other people, were killed in January last year.