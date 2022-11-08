Vans celebrate ‘Stranger Things’ in new footwear, apparel collection

Following the successful release of “Stranger Things 4”, US manufacturer Vans is launching a new collection to celebrate the supernatural series. The range of footwear, apparel and accessories was created so fans of the show could re-live the series through fashion.

“The footwear assortment is led by an Sk8-Hi Reissue that dives into the Upside Down, with hairy suede uppers, high-density Vine prints, and a reflective Demogorgon screen print and crystal outsole, ‘chewed through’ by the creature’s sharp teeth. “The Hellfire Club Style 36 is for club initiates only, featuring a black and red all-over crackle print canvas upper embellished with skulls, axes, and throwing stars from Dungeons & Dragons across a distressed and doodled-on outsole. Surfer Boy Pizza appears on the Vans Authentic in contrasting black-and-white and red-and-white checkerboards, decorated with doodles of pizza and cartoons,” reads a statement from the brand. Also part of this collection is the Hellfire Club Jean Jacket in rigid black over-dye denim, a woven camp shirt and a short set inspired by Echo Beach and graphic T-shirts.

In other news, Netflix revealed the title of episode 1 of “Stranger Things 5”. “To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the ‘Stranger Things 5’ premiere episode is titled...THE CRAWL.” With no further details about season 5, fans are hopeful that it will premiere at least in 2023.