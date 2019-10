Vegan fashion brand creates faux leather handbags made from apple peels









The Samara Apple Leather Mini. Picture: Instagram Samara is a cruelty-free fashion brand in Toronto that has created faux leather bags from wasted apple peels. Even though it's known that vegan leather doesn't contain animal skin, it does contain plastic which is damaging to the environment. With that in mind, the fashion brand has developed products manufactured using plant-based materials instead of plastic.

“Our goal is to ensure that our products are made out of the finest quality materials and that they are sustainable," says Samara co-founder Salima Visram.

Samara co-founder Salima Visram. Picture: Instagram

They recently launched the ‘Mini’ purse made out of wasted apple peels which are by-products of the juicing industry.

A statement released by the fashion brand reads: “As the vegan leather industry is growing, we decided that it was time to raise the bar and start experimenting with other plant-based materials.

“We’ve been hard at work over the last year, aiming to create our best seller - the Mini - out of apple-based leather.

“After many iterations and quality checks, it’s finally here. Made from apple skins that are by-products of the juicing industry, and some PU that acts as a binding agent, we’ve designed our newest addition to the Mini Collection: our Apple Leather Mini.”