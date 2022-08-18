Venus Williams to launch eyewear collection

Venus Williams is launching a new eyewear collection. The tennis legend's activewear brand EleVen is collaborating with Look Optic on the aviator style “Muse” glasses, which will be available in readers, progressives, blue light and sunglasses options.

Story continues below Advertisement

Williams, 42, told WWD: "The design process was really about empowering and feeling confident. That’s in every piece that you touch and wear at EleVen. We also want to deliver the best products for our consumers, so it’s mixing both brands – mixing the Look Optics’ aesthetic and EleVen’s fashion-forward look. Related Video:

"Through this partnership, we’re able to deliver more than just performance. We’re also able to continue that lifestyle of being your best and looking your best, so that extends to honestly every category. We just wanted to strengthen our naturally aligned values and continue to bring innovative products to the market." The glasses are made from 100% recycled materials.

Story continues below Advertisement

This new collaboration follows on from EleVen's previous work with Carbon 38, Saks and K-Swiss. Related Video:

Story continues below Advertisement