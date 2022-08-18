Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Venus Williams to launch eyewear collection

Venus Williams is launching a new eyewear collection. Picture: Toby Melville/ Reuters

Published 1h ago

Venus Williams is launching a new eyewear collection.

The tennis legend's activewear brand EleVen is collaborating with Look Optic on the aviator style “Muse” glasses, which will be available in readers, progressives, blue light and sunglasses options.

Williams, 42, told WWD: "The design process was really about empowering and feeling confident. That’s in every piece that you touch and wear at EleVen. We also want to deliver the best products for our consumers, so it’s mixing both brands – mixing the Look Optics’ aesthetic and EleVen’s fashion-forward look.

"Through this partnership, we’re able to deliver more than just performance. We’re also able to continue that lifestyle of being your best and looking your best, so that extends to honestly every category. We just wanted to strengthen our naturally aligned values and continue to bring innovative products to the market."

The glasses are made from 100% recycled materials.

This new collaboration follows on from EleVen's previous work with Carbon 38, Saks and K-Swiss.

Williams said: "The collaborations are so much fun. It gives us the opportunity to expand our product offerings, but also to meet our customer where they are. We can give them those opportunities to be confident in so many different ways, so it’s exciting to do that and also work with great brands. It’s a great opportunity for us to learn from other great entrepreneurs or businesses and the design process really is the best part."

Bang Showbiz