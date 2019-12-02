Victoria Beckham has said she doesn't understand crop tops, as she discusses fashion trends she isn't a fan of.
The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer has admitted she isn't a fan of the crop top fashion trend, as she also bemoaned the idea of people wearing jackets that hang off their shoulders and just rest on their arms.
Asked on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' what fashion trends she doesn't understand, the 45-year-old beauty said: "Crop tops. I'm noticing a lot of people wearing a lot of crop tops. Actually you know, another thing - when they wear their jacket down just resting on the back of their arms. Do you know what I mean? They want to look like they're not trying."