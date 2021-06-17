Victoria's Secret officially retires its Angels

The lingerie brand has hosted the most talked-about and watched annual event in fashion since 1995, but the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was cancelled in 2019.

And after facing criticism over a lack of diversity with its selection of Angels over the years, the company has now rebranded and announced The VS Collective, made up of spokespersons including actress Priyanka Chopra, model and skier Eileen Gu, plus-size beauty Paloma Elsesser, and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio.

'Baywatch' star Priyanka said: "As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I'm not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

Model Karlie Kloss walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in London, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

CEO Martin Waters said it's a "dramatic shift" as the brand turns the focus on what women want and need.