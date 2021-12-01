Vintage Gucci items are in great demand since the release of ’House of Gucci’

My Instagram feed has been flooded with all things Gucci. With the release of the most anticipated fashion film of the year, House of Gucci, it’s near impossible to ignore images popping up of all the megastars from the movie draped in Gucci attending the premiers of the Ridley Scott film.

This features award-winning stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto as well as Oscar-nominee Lady Gaga and one of the biggest film stars of the moment in Adam Driver, who plays Maurizio Gucci. The movie tells the shocking story based on events surrounding the death of Gucci and offers a glimpse into the Italian’s fashion empire. We’ve seen Lady Gaga, who plays convicted murderer Patrizia Reggiani in the movie, wearing several outfits designed by Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, for the film’s press tour and premieres. The dramatic flowing sheer purple dress to the UK premier is from the brand’s Love Parade show.

Lady Gaga in the purple dress at UK premier. Picture: Instagram Jared Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci, is a Gucci ambassador and is always seen wearing the brand. He even made an appearance on the runway of the Love Parade fashion show. It’s no surprise that all the hype around the movie has created a buzz and renewed interest in the iconic brand. Fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales.com has already reported a 257% jump in searches for Gucci bags, compared to before the release of the movie, while searches for Gucci clothes rose 73%.

However, the effect of the film on Gucci’s sales has come as no surprise to the brand. WWD reports that Claire Roblet, director of financial communications and market intelligence at Gucci’s parent company, Kering, predicted it would have a “halo effect” on the brand. Although Gucci did not officially endorse House of Gucci, the brand did open their archives to provide a limited selection of original items and props to the film’s production team.

Costume designer Janty Yates estimates that Gaga alone had between 75 and 100 outfits, from a vibrant red ski suit to a pink polka dot dress with squared-off shoulders and billowy sleeves. She accessorised many of the looks with gold bangles and a cigarette. The gold accessories used in the movie. Picture: Instagram This would explain why resale, second-hand, platforms have seen a rise in search and buying activity, as well as people seek to add more vintage Gucci to their wardrobes. “At it’s best, this film is a dream for vintage Gucci freaks,” says Forbes’ Nadja Sayej.

Consumers will likely be looking back to the 1970s and 1980s for key pieces to snag today on second-hand websites, as the film features a number of Gucci handbags. Jackie bag. Picture: Instagram It seems accessories are the most popular choices for shoppers globally, especially the renowned Jackie bag, the ’40s bamboo leather crossbody bag and the Boston bowling bag in the classic Gucci print. Gucci sunglasses, belt buckles and timepieces too are seeing high interest. Pre-owned players have been taking full advantage of the demand. Resellers like TheRealReal, Rebag, and Vestiaire Collective have been dedicating social media posts, and given prime space on their websites to, their vintage Gucci pieces.

E-commerce savings platform Wethrift has reported that there has been a spike of 270% in searches for vintage Gucci garments since the release of the movie.