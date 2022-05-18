Wanda Lephoto collaborates with Dakotas to launch shoe range

The Dakotas x Wanda Lephoto Hi-Shine Mule comes in three shades - black, burgundy and tan.

Luxury fashion brand Wanda Lephoto has collaborated with iconic shoe brand Dakotas to launch a shoe range.

As opposed to the traditional green foot beds of Dakotas, this range comes with an exclusive SL Orange foot bed.

Wanda Lephoto said: “As the first collaboration with Wanda Lephoto, the High Shine Mule is a classic staple design re-interpreted from the now-classic High Shine Loafer, easy-to- wear mule made with genuine leather, establishing a modern style to live alongside the heritage classics.”

Lephoto is a designer who explores a notion of luxury dress that merges African cultures, traditions, identities and approaches with global nuances to form new propositions for representation.