Wanda Lephoto collaborates with Dakotas to launch shoe range

Luxury fashion brand Wanda Lephoto has collaborated with iconic shoe brand Dakotas to launch a shoe range.
The Dakotas x Wanda Lephoto Hi-Shine Mule comes in three shades - black, burgundy and tan.
As opposed to the traditional green foot beds of Dakotas, this range comes with an exclusive SL Orange foot bed.
Wanda Lephoto said: “As the first collaboration with Wanda Lephoto, the High Shine Mule is a classic staple design re-interpreted from the now-classic High Shine Loafer, easy-to- wear mule made with genuine leather, establishing a modern style to live alongside the heritage classics.”
Lephoto is a designer who explores a notion of luxury dress that merges African cultures, traditions, identities and approaches with global nuances to form new propositions for representation.
“I have always maintained that in a time when the world looks at Africa for inspiration, it is always interesting to observe what, where and how Africans move. Often having to re-appropriate our own culture against the commercial viability the West has over us, we seldom look past aestheticism to unwrap the true nature of who we are,” Lephoto said.
Dakotas, started in 1980, has been pushing the South African fashion aesthetic for almost 40 years.
People who love Dakotas and Wanda Lephoto are excited about the collaboration.
“This is such a refreshing + exciting take on the classic DAKOTAS silhouette, all the while maintaining the heritage and story of the brand,” commented @KevinPerestrelo.