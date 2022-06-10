WATCH: America’s IT girls eat it up in new Mugler SS22 campaign

The Mugler Spring/Summer 2022 collection is out, and the girls ate and left no crumbs. This season, the creative director of the brand, Casey Cadwallader, pays tribute to the late Manfred Thierry Mugler by hosting a virtual runway show.

Story continues below Advertisement

Directed by Torso Solutions, the TikTok inspired film features an all-star lineup. Starring in this campaign is multi-award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, supermodels Gigi Hadid, Aweng Chuol, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Adut Akech and actresses Chloë Sevigny and Dominique Jackson. The film is quite catchy and features exotic scenes where Valletta and Harlow share a kiss. Jackson is also seen strutting on a white limousine, draped in red couture. Speaking to Interview Magazine, Cadwallader says the film features some archival references from the streets of New York.

When creating the collection, the director focused on ideal body shapes. “It’s about working with what you’ve got, and I think that that’s much more the spirit of today — being proud of who you are and being proud of how your body is different, what parts of it are great. I also love making other silhouettes and big shapes on people, but not everyone can wear those as easily,” he told the publication. He explains the bum-showing jeans as the main pieces of the collection.

Story continues below Advertisement